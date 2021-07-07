Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Exelixis by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.