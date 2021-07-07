Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

