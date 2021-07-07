Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 10,578 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.75. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

