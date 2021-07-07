Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 146,488 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,488 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

