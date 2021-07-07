Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 27,604 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $3,169,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

