Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 36,676 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,676 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,348 shares of company stock worth $3,742,508 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

