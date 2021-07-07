Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 4,045 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $586,457,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.36. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $13,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $903,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,416,458 shares of company stock worth $393,564,234 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

