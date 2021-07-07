Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 51,868 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,868 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.