Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 65,031 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,031 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

LYV stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

