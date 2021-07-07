Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 7,542 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.