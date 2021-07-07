Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 9,589 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 243,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,024,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

