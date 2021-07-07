Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $130.90 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

