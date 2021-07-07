Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion and a PE ratio of 117.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,760,776.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,546,460.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922,919 shares of company stock valued at $46,176,986. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

