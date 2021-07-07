Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pool by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $464.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $268.50 and a 12-month high of $470.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

