Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Welbilt worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

WBT stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.