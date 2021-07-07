WELL Hits 1-Day Volume of $514,967.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $70.68 million and $514,967.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00928193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044770 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.