West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Set at $113.00 by TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) has been assigned a $113.00 price target by TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,827. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

