West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given “Action List Buy” Rating at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$140.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE WFG traded up C$6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$93.00. 1,130,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$91.71. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 10.3199985 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

