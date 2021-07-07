West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading 6.1% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.59 and last traded at C$92.11. 150,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 886,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market cap of C$11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.71.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 10.3199985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

