Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

