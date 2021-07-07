WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of WestRock worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $204,694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WestRock by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,873,000 after buying an additional 550,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

