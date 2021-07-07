Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 5,185 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hubbell worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

