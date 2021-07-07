Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.30.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.