Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

