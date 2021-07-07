WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $715.35 million and $71.41 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007948 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 930,936,010 coins and its circulating supply is 730,936,009 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

