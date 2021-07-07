Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $714.72 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $714.72 or 0.02138826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $215,223.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

