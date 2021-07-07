William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $454,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 105,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 894,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $210,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 139,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $5,846,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.