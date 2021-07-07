Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 6259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £196.15 million and a PE ratio of 32.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Helen Sachdev acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

