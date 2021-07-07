Wing (WING) Price Reaches $15.95

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Wing has a total market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $15.95 or 0.00046196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00165620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.42 or 0.99842400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,864,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,739,718 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.