Wings Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $19,998.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

