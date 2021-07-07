WINkLink Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $300.70 million and $65.63 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

