WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78.

