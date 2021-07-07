Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.60. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

