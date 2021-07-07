Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRWSY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 418,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

