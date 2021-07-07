WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $18.49. WM Technology shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 7,538 shares changing hands.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

