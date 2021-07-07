Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.74

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.74 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 6400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTKWY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.91.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.