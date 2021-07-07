Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. 4,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $102.10.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

