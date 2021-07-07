Woodcoin (LOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,386.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $512,523.19 and approximately $71,386.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,343.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.42 or 0.06836246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.01494320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00405120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00156128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.40 or 0.00631027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00413947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00346322 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

