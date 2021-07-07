Woodcoin (LOG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75,733.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $498,648.60 and $75,733.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,888.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.42 or 0.06851515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.01523915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00406746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00157574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00649748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00418086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00340984 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

