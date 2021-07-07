Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,378. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

