Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 20,899 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $41,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.31. 78,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

