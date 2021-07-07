Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 593,626 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

