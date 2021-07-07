Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,989,000 after buying an additional 336,984 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 49.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 104,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ORI remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 15,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,703. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.