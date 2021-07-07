Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 2,326,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,269,000 after purchasing an additional 322,184 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,232,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 71,905 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 684,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,554. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

