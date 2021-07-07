Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

