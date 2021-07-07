Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

SGOV stock remained flat at $$100.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,807. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02.

