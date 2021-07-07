Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,175 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.59. 11,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,780. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

