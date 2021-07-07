Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 188,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,078. The company has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.