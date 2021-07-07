Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137,594 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,496 shares of company stock worth $59,220,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.98 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

