Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRDLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 11,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,265. Worldline has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

