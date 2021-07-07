Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRDLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 11,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,265. Worldline has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

